Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 8,991,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,538,000 after acquiring an additional 846,936 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,871,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,458,000 after purchasing an additional 222,425 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,132,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,977,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,694,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,335 shares during the period. Finally, MPM Bioimpact LLC boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 2,673,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,787,000 after purchasing an additional 267,191 shares during the period. 77.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IOVA. UBS Group cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.90.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Trading Down 20.1%

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $2.11 on Monday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $12.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.88.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.14 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.87% and a negative net margin of 161.44%. Equities analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.