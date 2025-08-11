iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Europe ETF worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 305.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,872,000 after purchasing an additional 171,836 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 224.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 12,397 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $570,000.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Performance

IEV opened at $63.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.22. iShares Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $51.30 and a 1 year high of $64.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

