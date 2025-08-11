iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at $54,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 141.5% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EXI opened at $168.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.14. The stock has a market cap of $977.13 million, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $127.05 and a 12 month high of $171.54.

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

