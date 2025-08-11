Jet.AI (JTAI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Jet.AI (NASDAQ:JTAI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 13th. Analysts expect Jet.AI to post earnings of ($0.64) per share and revenue of $3.75 million for the quarter.
Jet.AI (NASDAQ:JTAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($1.09). The firm had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. Jet.AI had a negative net margin of 92.86% and a negative return on equity of 463.48%.
Jet.AI Price Performance
Shares of JTAI stock opened at $3.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.22. Jet.AI has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $60.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.10.
About Jet.AI
Jet.AI Inc primarily engages in the development and operation of private aviation platforms. The company operates CharterGPT, a booking platform that functions as a prospecting and quoting platform to arrange private jet travel with its aircrafts and third-party carriers. It also provides Reroute AI software that recycles aircraft waiting to return to base into prospective new charter bookings to destinations within specific distances; and DynoFlight, a software application programming interface (API), which enables aircraft operators to track and estimate emissions, and purchase carbon offset credits.
