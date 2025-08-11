JMP Securities Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JMP Securities from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup raised shares of PENN Entertainment to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.
PENN Entertainment Trading Up 0.2%
PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. PENN Entertainment’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at PENN Entertainment
In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden purchased 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,082,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,914,587.50. The trade was a 3.24% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Handler purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $148,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 322,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,789,215.03. This represents a 3.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of PENN Entertainment
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $246,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $17,804,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 742,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 17,752 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 264,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 65,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 608.9% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 41,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 35,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.
About PENN Entertainment
PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.
