KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ) Stock Holdings Lessened by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,512 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in KANZHUN were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KANZHUN by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 149,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 12,812 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KANZHUN by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,889,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,929,000 after acquiring an additional 67,319 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KANZHUN by 403.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of KANZHUN by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KANZHUN during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BZ stock opened at $21.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.28. KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $21.31. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 0.41.

Separately, Daiwa America raised shares of KANZHUN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KANZHUN currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

