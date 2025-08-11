Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN) Receives $49.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.75.

KRMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Karman from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up from $46.50) on shares of Karman in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Karman from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Karman Stock Down 4.7%

Karman stock opened at $45.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Karman has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $57.31.

Karman (NYSE:KRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Stephanie Sawhill sold 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $3,038,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 566,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,780,011. This trade represents a 9.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Spaceco Spv Lp Tcfiii sold 23,623,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $1,157,574,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 50,450,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,092,091. The trade was a 31.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,865,968 shares of company stock worth $1,169,432,432.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karman during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karman during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Karman during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Karman during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Karman during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000.

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

