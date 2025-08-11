Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,722 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kemper were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Kemper by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kemper by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 35,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 15,106 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Kemper during the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Kemper by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Kemper by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Alberto J. Paracchini purchased 500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.71 per share, for a total transaction of $30,855.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,323 shares in the company, valued at $637,032.33. The trade was a 5.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jason N. Gorevic acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.14 per share, with a total value of $98,280.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 22,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,618.08. This trade represents a 9.96% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,000 shares of company stock worth $432,845 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kemper Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE KMPR opened at $50.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.13. Kemper Corporation has a 12 month low of $45.02 and a 12 month high of $73.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.22). Kemper had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kemper Corporation will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kemper declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Kemper’s payout ratio is presently 24.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMPR. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Kemper in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kemper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kemper in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kemper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

