Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KW) Holdings Raised by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 2,052.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,886 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 389,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 92,736 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 74,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 30,409 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 14,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 19,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KW opened at $7.59 on Monday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.98 and a twelve month high of $11.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average of $7.61.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $135.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.98 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a positive return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is presently -71.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kennedy-Wilson

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $1,272,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 8,049,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,194,928.12. The trade was a 2.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

