Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.1333.

KMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Cowen initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, June 23rd.

In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 45,549 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,273,550.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $171,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 232,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,450,545.20. This trade represents a 2.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,715 shares of company stock valued at $3,081,245. 12.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,871,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $106,084,000 after acquiring an additional 618,290 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 83,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 16,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $511,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $26.89 on Monday. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The firm has a market cap of $59.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.90%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

