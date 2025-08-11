Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 60,396 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOS. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,723,000. Patient Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 17,147,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707,707 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,611,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,431 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,532,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,590,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Kosmos Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kosmos Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Kosmos Energy from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.93.

Kosmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KOS opened at $1.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16. The stock has a market cap of $829.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.45. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $5.08.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $393.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.26 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kosmos Energy news, Director John Douglas Kelso Grant sold 27,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $50,540.63. Following the sale, the director owned 29,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,157.01. This represents a 48.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

