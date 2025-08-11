Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Holdings Reduced by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 205,060 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 18,311 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $7,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 58,824,289 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,021,205,000 after purchasing an additional 12,304,533 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,218,581 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $730,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088,095 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,415,492 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $479,610,000 after purchasing an additional 752,944 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 7,342,577 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $283,644,000 after purchasing an additional 841,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,652,411 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $290,308,000 after acquiring an additional 24,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $52.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.18 and a 52 week high of $56.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.58.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 55.37%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 23rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the casino operator to reacquire up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

