Leelyn Smith LLC Acquires 636 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.0% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 25,101,037 shares of company stock worth $5,674,726,368 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.45.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.2%

Amazon.com stock opened at $222.69 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.61.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

