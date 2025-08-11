Leerink Partnrs Has Pessimistic View of Cencora Q4 Earnings

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs cut their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cencora in a report issued on Wednesday, August 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.81 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.85. The consensus estimate for Cencora’s current full-year earnings is $15.37 per share.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.21. Cencora had a return on equity of 267.36% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $80.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on COR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price target on Cencora and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.83.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of Cencora stock opened at $285.46 on Monday. Cencora has a one year low of $218.65 and a one year high of $309.35. The company has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $292.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.00.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 22.63%.

Insider Activity

In other Cencora news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total transaction of $1,461,138.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 42,351 shares in the company, valued at $12,455,852.61. This represents a 10.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.67, for a total value of $4,266,543.26. Following the sale, the chairman owned 309,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,702,237.71. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $9,993,789. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cencora

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Cencora by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Cencora by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Cencora by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cencora by 157.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in Cencora by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 82,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

