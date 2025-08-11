Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Holdings Lowered by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Life Time Group were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,190,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,809,000 after purchasing an additional 147,295 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,379,000 after purchasing an additional 145,002 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,787,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,653,000 after purchasing an additional 64,613 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Life Time Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,850,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,929,000 after acquiring an additional 115,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Life Time Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,638,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,239,000 after acquiring an additional 58,867 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTH opened at $26.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.83 and a 200-day moving average of $29.85. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99.

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $761.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.33 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LTH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Life Time Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Craig Hallum raised Life Time Group to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Life Time Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.92.

In other Life Time Group news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 18,000 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $517,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 86,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,200.14. The trade was a 17.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Kristofer Galashan sold 11,655,582 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $342,440,999.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,898,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,404,327.06. This represents a 28.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,548,155 shares of company stock worth $691,624,905 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

