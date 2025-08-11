LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $7,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 68.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 156.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 76.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Insider Activity at Boyd Gaming

In other news, COO Ted Bogich sold 16,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total transaction of $1,372,220.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 45,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,748.88. This represents a 26.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen S. Thompson sold 15,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $1,324,174.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 38,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,214,199.25. This represents a 29.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BYD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE BYD opened at $81.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.31. Boyd Gaming Corporation has a one year low of $55.55 and a one year high of $87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.81 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Corporation will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Profile

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.