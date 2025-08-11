LPL Financial LLC Buys 10,446 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,446 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $7,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 487.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 115,077 shares in the company, valued at $8,630,775. This trade represents a 11.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USFD shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of US Foods in a report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.82.

US Foods Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $80.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.54 and a 200 day moving average of $72.37. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.44. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $50.49 and a 1 year high of $85.11.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.17 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 16.86%. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

