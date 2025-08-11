LPL Financial LLC Buys 19,634 Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,004,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 19,634 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $7,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alteri Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 11.7% during the first quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 43,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 207,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 33,548 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 345,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 79,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 32.1% in the first quarter. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,030,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 492,938 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:VVR opened at $3.65 on Monday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $4.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.79.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.5%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Articles

