LPL Financial LLC Buys 8,425 Shares of Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 173,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Carlyle Group were worth $7,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its stake in Carlyle Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 17,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Carlyle Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Carlyle Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust increased its position in Carlyle Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 5,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlyle Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

Carlyle Group Stock Up 1.1%

CG opened at $62.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.90. Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.02 and a 52 week high of $64.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.06.

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $973.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.27 million. Carlyle Group had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.94%.

Carlyle Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.