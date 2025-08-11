LPL Financial LLC Decreases Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,490 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $7,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Elequin Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. SRH Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $81.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.15 and a 200-day moving average of $94.60. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.09 and a 52-week high of $127.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.10). Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The firm had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Shift4 Payments’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $154.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $903,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 167,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,141,295.26. The trade was a 5.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen Roter Davis sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total transaction of $260,619.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,592 shares in the company, valued at $623,141.76. The trade was a 29.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,449 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile



Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

