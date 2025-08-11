LPL Financial LLC Grows Holdings in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,989 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF were worth $6,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 171.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,445 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $909,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,141,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of BATS:MOTI opened at $35.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $183.06 million, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.77. VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $36.41.

VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (MOTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Global ex-US Moat Focus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 non-US companies that Morningstar deems to have a sustainable competitive advantage and an attractive valuation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.