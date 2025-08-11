LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU – Free Report) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 276,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,686 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 159.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 129,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 79,979 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 126,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 28,423 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $570,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $490,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJU opened at $26.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.69. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $26.58.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a $0.1441 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSJU was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

