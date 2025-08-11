LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,454 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $7,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 5.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,319 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 6,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 83,926 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,770,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total transaction of $210,053.56. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,628.32. This trade represents a 12.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UHS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Baird R W downgraded Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America downgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective (down from $274.00) on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.54.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of UHS stock opened at $172.51 on Monday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.33 and a 52-week high of $243.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.11.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $5.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.50. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.31 EPS. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.21%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

