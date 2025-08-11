LPL Financial LLC Has $7.08 Million Stock Position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in RB Global were worth $7,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of RB Global by 3.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,241,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,191,000 after buying an additional 352,530 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in RB Global by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,403,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,033,000 after purchasing an additional 19,895 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in RB Global by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,919,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,152,000 after purchasing an additional 106,627 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in RB Global by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,399,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,240,000 after purchasing an additional 163,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RB Global by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 903,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,494,000 after purchasing an additional 329,477 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at RB Global

In related news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $213,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 14,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,302.32. This trade represents a 12.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $814,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 24,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,140. This represents a 22.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,633 shares of company stock valued at $7,478,399 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $114.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.13 and its 200 day moving average is $101.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.28. RB Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.79 and a fifty-two week high of $114.45.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. RB Global had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

RB Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from RB Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC lifted their target price on RB Global from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of RB Global from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of RB Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of RB Global from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RB Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.79.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Stories

