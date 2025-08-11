LPL Financial LLC Has $7.67 Million Stock Position in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,008,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,898 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $7,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 206,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 57,562 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 762,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 309,840 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 100,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 12,317 shares during the period. Finally, Petros Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $4.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $66.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.85.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 9.28%. On average, analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 370.0%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

