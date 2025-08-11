LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 634,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,999 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $7,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AES in the 4th quarter worth $121,627,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in AES by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,571,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,499,000 after buying an additional 7,519,129 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in AES in the 4th quarter worth $48,327,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in AES in the 4th quarter worth $33,964,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in AES by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,950,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,848,000 after buying an additional 2,236,418 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AES has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AES from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AES from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of AES from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of AES from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

AES Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE AES opened at $13.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average of $11.34. The AES Corporation has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. AES had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The AES Corporation will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $0.176 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. AES’s payout ratio is presently 49.30%.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

