LPL Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 151,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,998 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares India 50 ETF were worth $7,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INDY. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 8,182 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDY opened at $51.19 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.27 million, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.70. iShares India 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $46.93 and a 12 month high of $57.30.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

