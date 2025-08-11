LPL Financial LLC Purchases 12,424 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,424 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $6,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRI. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 25.7% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 3,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TRI opened at $179.96 on Monday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $151.60 and a 1-year high of $218.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.75 and a 200-day moving average of $185.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $81.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.77.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 65.75%.

TRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $213.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $174.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $215.00 to $208.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.20.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

