LPL Financial LLC Purchases 1,502 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $7,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 5.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $238,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 34.8% during the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $796,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 70,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after acquiring an additional 14,413 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CORT opened at $72.30 on Monday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.34 and a 1 year high of $117.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.98 and a beta of 0.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $194.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.40 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,823 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $393,110.73. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,555.66. The trade was a 36.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total value of $156,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 244,622 shares of company stock valued at $18,062,900. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CORT. Truist Financial set a $135.00 price objective on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $131.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

