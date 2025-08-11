LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 635,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $7,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RITM. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Rithm Capital by 2.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC grew its position in Rithm Capital by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Rithm Capital by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 35,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 25.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Rithm Capital stock opened at $12.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.42. Rithm Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $12.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 18.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on RITM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Rithm Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

