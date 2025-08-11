LPL Financial LLC Sells 14,199 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,199 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet ETF were worth $7,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Emerging Markets Internet ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000.

Emerging Markets Internet ETF Stock Down 0.3%

EMQQ stock opened at $41.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $360.15 million, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.96 and a 200-day moving average of $39.14. Emerging Markets Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $32.79 and a 12-month high of $42.78.

About Emerging Markets Internet ETF

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

