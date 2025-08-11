LPL Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 696,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,691 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $7,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 154.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 16,036 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 234,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 33,563 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 551,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 43,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $13.69 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.23. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $14.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.1396 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

