Marker Therapeutics (MRKR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 13th. Analysts expect Marker Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.55) per share and revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter.
Marker Therapeutics Price Performance
Marker Therapeutics stock opened at $1.19 on Monday. Marker Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.42.
About Marker Therapeutics
