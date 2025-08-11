Marker Therapeutics (MRKR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 13th. Analysts expect Marker Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.55) per share and revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter.

Marker Therapeutics stock opened at $1.19 on Monday. Marker Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.42.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its multi tumor associated antigen-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens.

