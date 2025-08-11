MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) by 20.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,071 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in MediaAlpha were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,623,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,908,000 after buying an additional 169,654 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 781,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 372,305 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,890,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 539,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 252,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 2,683.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 476,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 459,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha Price Performance

NYSE MAX opened at $10.95 on Monday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $20.91. The company has a market capitalization of $733.98 million, a P/E ratio of -91.24 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. MediaAlpha had a negative return on equity of 62.53% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $251.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. MediaAlpha’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MAX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MediaAlpha from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on MediaAlpha from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on MediaAlpha from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MediaAlpha has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

