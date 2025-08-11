Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Convergence Financial LLC

Convergence Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,915 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.2% of Convergence Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Convergence Financial LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,886 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50,200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,845,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 71.5% during the first quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 19,384 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 18,491,343 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,941,465,000 after purchasing an additional 176,855 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.18, for a total value of $7,330,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 98,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,906,221.80. The trade was a 14.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Amy Coleman sold 13,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.01, for a total value of $5,985,968.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,481,631. This trade represents a 23.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,743 shares of company stock worth $24,921,913. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $522.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $496.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $438.17. Microsoft Corporation has a 52 week low of $344.79 and a 52 week high of $555.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $76.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.79 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 36.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $609.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on MSFT

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.