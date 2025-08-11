Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $7,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

MAA stock opened at $140.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.67 and a 52-week high of $173.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.75.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $549.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 124.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAA. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.95.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Free Report)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

Featured Stories

