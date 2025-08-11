MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:MFIC) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,454 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in MidCap Financial Investment were worth $7,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 18.2% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the first quarter worth $162,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 13,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares during the period. 28.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MidCap Financial Investment stock opened at $12.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.99. MidCap Financial Investment Corporation has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

MidCap Financial Investment ( NASDAQ:MFIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $78.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.49 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 33.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MidCap Financial Investment Corporation will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on MidCap Financial Investment from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of MidCap Financial Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MidCap Financial Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

