Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 126.3% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 60.7% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 52.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Molina Healthcare news, COO James Woys acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $155.94 per share, with a total value of $1,559,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 74,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,591,176.14. This trade represents a 15.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total value of $107,618.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,719.94. This represents a 3.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $156.87 on Monday. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $151.95 and a fifty-two week high of $365.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by ($0.02). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.86 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MOH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target (down previously from $312.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $414.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $272.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down previously from $335.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.55.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

