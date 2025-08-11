Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCRI. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 72.6% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 264.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1,700.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 62.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Craig F. Sullivan sold 12,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.55, for a total transaction of $1,287,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Farahi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $211,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 560,110 shares in the company, valued at $59,248,435.80. This trade represents a 0.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on MCRI shares. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monarch Casino & Resort has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.20.

Read Our Latest Report on MCRI

Monarch Casino & Resort Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $96.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.80. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.99 and a 1-year high of $113.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.22. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $136.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.76 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

(Free Report)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.