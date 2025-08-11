Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock Position Decreased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 39.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 37.1% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 28.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Trading Up 6.4%

Monster Beverage stock opened at $64.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.12. The company has a market capitalization of $63.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.55. Monster Beverage Corporation has a one year low of $45.19 and a one year high of $66.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MNST. TD Cowen increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $73.00 price objective on Monster Beverage and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Monster Beverage

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 8,796 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $549,398.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 89,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,232.46. The trade was a 8.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 27,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $1,711,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 69,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,908.20. The trade was a 28.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.