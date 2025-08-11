MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) versus Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS) Financial Review

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.8% of MSP Recovery shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Agent Information Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 86.5% of MSP Recovery shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MSP Recovery and Agent Information Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSP Recovery -906.67% -6.25% -2.39% Agent Information Software 3.62% N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

MSP Recovery has a beta of -2.38, meaning that its stock price is 338% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agent Information Software has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSP Recovery $10.73 million 0.46 -$56.35 million ($142.50) -0.01 Agent Information Software $5.41 million 0.95 $200,000.00 $0.04 27.75

This table compares MSP Recovery and Agent Information Software”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Agent Information Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MSP Recovery. MSP Recovery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agent Information Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Agent Information Software beats MSP Recovery on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MSP Recovery

(Get Free Report)

MSP Recovery, Inc., doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recovery and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It also provides LifeWallet, a scalable and expandable data ecosystem where tokenized data is stored in a platform with multiple applications, including LifeWallet EHR for hospitals, medical providers, major medical laboratories, and governmental entities that gather and store electronic health records; Chase to Pay, a real-time, or near real-time analytics driven platform that identifies the proper primary payer at the point of care; LifeChain which is in development in order to tokenize healthcare claims and patient records using blockchain technology; LifeWallet 911 which is in development for utilization by emergency service organizations; LifeWallet Legal; LifeWallet Health; and LifeWallet Sports which connected brands with college athletes. MSP Recovery, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About Agent Information Software

(Get Free Report)

Agent Information Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and services used to create, manage, publish, and access information content via Internet or Web. It offers its software products and services to customers in the library community in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

