MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 1st quarter worth $517,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,922,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of MYR Group from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $168.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $210.00 price objective on shares of MYR Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.80.

MYR Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $185.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.86. MYR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.60 and a 12-month high of $220.01.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $900.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.20 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. Research analysts expect that MYR Group, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

MYR Group Profile

(Free Report)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.