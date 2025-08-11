Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 1,598 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marcus & Millichap by 807.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP grew its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 7.9% during the first quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 7,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $29.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.81 and a beta of 1.27. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.61 and a 12-month high of $42.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.78.

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.24). Marcus & Millichap had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $172.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.60 million.

The business also recently declared a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 160.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -161.29%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMI. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

