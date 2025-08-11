Natixis Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 424.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 86.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 10,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $555,635.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 337,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,476,064.58. The trade was a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $40,635.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 103,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,781,524.02. This represents a 0.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,067 shares of company stock worth $809,794. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on PTCT. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.85.

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $45.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.54. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $58.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.97.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $178.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.01 million. PTC Therapeutics had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 86.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current year.

PTC Therapeutics Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

Featured Articles

