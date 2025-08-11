Natixis Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enovis were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Enovis by 35.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Enovis in the first quarter worth about $454,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Enovis by 40.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 14,013 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Enovis by 30.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Enovis by 0.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,490,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,174,000 after acquiring an additional 20,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Enovis from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Enovis from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Enovis from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Enovis from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Enovis from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of ENOV stock opened at $28.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.54 and a 200 day moving average of $35.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.70. Enovis Corporation has a twelve month low of $25.47 and a twelve month high of $49.83.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $564.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.80 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 37.80%. Enovis’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enovis Corporation will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

