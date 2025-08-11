Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 1,131 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ichor were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,884,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,489,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 777,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,044,000 after acquiring an additional 122,280 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,724,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,547,000 after acquiring an additional 111,337 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 418,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,486,000 after acquiring an additional 107,154 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ichor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ICHR. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Ichor from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer set a $21.00 price target on Ichor and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. B. Riley downgraded Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $23.00 price target on Ichor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Ichor Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of ICHR opened at $17.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 1.75. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $36.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $240.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.51 million. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.