Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 2,612 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 21.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kforce were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kforce by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kforce by 9.3% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 462,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,600,000 after purchasing an additional 39,338 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Kforce by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 297,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,846,000 after purchasing an additional 79,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Kforce by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 258,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,672,000 after purchasing an additional 13,811 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kforce by 5.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Kforce from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Kforce from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th.

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $32.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $595.09 million, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.75. Kforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.62 and a 12-month high of $67.33.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Kforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $334.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

