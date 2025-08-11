Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 3,454 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in GameStop were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,171,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,389,000 after acquiring an additional 659,345 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at $60,361,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 606.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,650,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,156 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,329,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,703,000 after buying an additional 245,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,179,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,972,000 after buying an additional 65,797 shares during the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GameStop alerts:

Insider Transactions at GameStop

In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 11,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $267,309.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 116,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,823,764.58. This represents a 8.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,075 shares of company stock valued at $315,685. 8.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GameStop Price Performance

GME stock opened at $22.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37 and a beta of -0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 7.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.48. GameStop Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $35.81.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. GameStop had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $732.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wedbush upgraded GameStop to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GameStop

GameStop Company Profile

(Free Report)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.