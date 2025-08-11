Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 5,718 Shares of Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth $573,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter worth about $1,922,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 197,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after buying an additional 11,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

Central Garden & Pet Trading Down 3.3%

NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $30.70 on Monday. Central Garden & Pet Company has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $37.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.14 and a 200 day moving average of $32.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.67.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.22. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $960.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet Company will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Central Garden & Pet

In other news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $1,943,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 1,070,365 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,122.35. This represents a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,800 shares of company stock worth $3,490,112. Corporate insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

(Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish, and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.