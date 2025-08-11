Natixis Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 1,840,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $60,005,809.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,516,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,423,295.20. This trade represents a 54.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $235,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 98,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,707,920. This represents a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,286,169 shares of company stock worth $81,290,878. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $30.62 on Monday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $86.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.74 and its 200 day moving average is $57.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.28). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 117.56% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $246.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogent Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $1.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.3%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is -100.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Cogent Communications from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Cogent Communications from $102.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cogent Communications

About Cogent Communications

(Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.